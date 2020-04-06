2013 Ford Mustang

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
An ACCIDENT FREE, local Ontario car, this 2013 Mustang is a modern version of the iconic Boss 302! A classic muscle car layout, this Boss is rear-wheel-drive, with a 6-speed manual transmission, and a 5.0L, naturally aspirated, 440 horsepower V8! Optioned in Grabber Blue with black Boss 302 stripes, a black interior with Recaro Sport front bucket seats, and black 19" wheels. A classic look on a modern performance-muscle icon!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
