2013 Ford Mustang

Boss 302 | Accident Free! | 440 HP | *6-Speed*

2013 Ford Mustang

Boss 302 | Accident Free! | 440 HP | *6-Speed*

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

888-334-2707

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,402KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4829583
  • Stock #: 17212
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8CU2D5222739
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

An ACCIDENT FREE, local Ontario car, this 2013 Mustang is a modern version of the iconic Boss 302! A classic muscle car layout, this Boss is rear-wheel-drive, with a 6-speed manual transmission, and a 5.0L, naturally aspirated, 440 horsepower V8! Optioned in Grabber Blue with black Boss 302 stripes, a black interior with Recaro Sport front bucket seats, and black 19" wheels. A classic look on a modern performance-muscle icon!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

