Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Accord

32,480 KM

Details Description Features

$20,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

EX-L V6 Sedan AT One Owner - Super Clean

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Accord

EX-L V6 Sedan AT One Owner - Super Clean

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 9087607
  2. 9087607
  3. 9087607
  4. 9087607
  5. 9087607
  6. 9087607
  7. 9087607
  8. 9087607
  9. 9087607
  10. 9087607
  11. 9087607
  12. 9087607
  13. 9087607
  14. 9087607
  15. 9087607
  16. 9087607
  17. 9087607
  18. 9087607
  19. 9087607
  20. 9087607
  21. 9087607
  22. 9087607
Contact Seller

$20,987

+ taxes & licensing

32,480KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9087607
  • Stock #: TRD33
  • VIN: 1HGCR3F8XDA800534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD33
  • Mileage 32,480 KM

Vehicle Description

EX-L V6 Honda Sensing One Owner - Super Clean 

BlueTooth Audio - Phone 

Rear and Side View Cameras 
Leather Heated Power Seats 
Sunroof 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2013 BMW 5 Series 52...
 162,584 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 2.0 qua...
 143,300 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2010 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 94,700 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory