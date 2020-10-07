Menu
2013 Honda Civic

224,009 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX

2013 Honda Civic

LX

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

224,009KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2HGFG3A54DH000555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,009 KM

Vehicle Description

***CARPROOF CLEAN***

Manual transmission 2 door Honda!!! 4 cylinder, very reliable vehicle with excellent gas mileage! Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, MP3 player, heated front seats.

Fully detailed and ready to go!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Cell: 416-930-1254
