2013 Honda Odyssey

107,655 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

647-792-1225

EX Serviced and Certified

Location

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8582552
  • Stock #: DB503930
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H42DB503930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # DB503930
  • Mileage 107,655 KM

Vehicle Description

EX 
Power Doors Rear Back up CameraRear Entertainment System 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

