$16,953+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,953
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2013 Honda Odyssey
2013 Honda Odyssey
EX Accident Free - Certified
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$16,953
+ taxes & licensing
177,650KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8814350
- Stock #: DB504251
- VIN: 5FNRL5H49DB504251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # DB504251
- Mileage 177,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - EX 8 Passenger
Power Doors
Power Seats
Rear A/C
Fully Serviced and Fully Certified
Financing Available Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
160 point inspection
Extended warranty available to 4years 80,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8