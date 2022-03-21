2013 Honda Odyssey

$16,953 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 6 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8814350

8814350 Stock #: DB504251

DB504251 VIN: 5FNRL5H49DB504251

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # DB504251

Mileage 177,650 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.