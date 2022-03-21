Menu
2013 Honda Odyssey

177,650 KM

$16,953

+ tax & licensing
$16,953

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2013 Honda Odyssey

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX Accident Free - Certified

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX Accident Free - Certified

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$16,953

+ taxes & licensing

177,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8814350
  • Stock #: DB504251
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H49DB504251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # DB504251
  • Mileage 177,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - EX 8 Passenger 

Power Doors 

Power Seats 

Rear A/C 


Fully Serviced and Fully Certified

Financing Available Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

160 point inspection

Extended warranty available to 4years 80,000kms

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

