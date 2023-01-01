2013 Hyundai Elantra

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 3 , 2 2 2 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 153,222 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Chrome Wheels Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Clear Carproof or Carfax

