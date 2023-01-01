Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

153,222 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Limited Limited-Nav-Accident Free-Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,222KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10097793
  • Stock #: DH404687
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH404687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DH404687
  • Mileage 153,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified And Serviced-No Accident
Leather-Sunroof-Navigation
Bluetooth-Keyless Entry-
Heated Seat-Power Seat
Alloy Wheel-Air Conditioning


All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

