$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2013 Hyundai Elantra
2013 Hyundai Elantra
Limited Limited-Nav-Accident Free-Certified
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
153,222KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10097793
- Stock #: DH404687
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH404687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DH404687
- Mileage 153,222 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather-Sunroof-Navigation
Bluetooth-Keyless Entry-
Heated Seat-Power Seat
Alloy Wheel-Air Conditioning
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8