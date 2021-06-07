2013 Hyundai Elantra...

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Here we have a clean 1 Owner locally owned Hyundai Elantra with a clean carfax. This car has been owned by an elderly gentleman who's kids bought him a brand new Lexus for his next and last car. This Elantra comes with all the must haves, Automatic, power windows, locks mirrors, heated front seats and more. It also comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
