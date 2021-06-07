Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

159,935 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / CERTIFIED / LOCALLY OWNED

2013 Hyundai Elantra

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / CERTIFIED / LOCALLY OWNED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

159,935KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7294673
  Stock #: PD0457
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE6DH166740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Here we have a clean 1 Owner locally owned Hyundai Elantra with a clean carfax. This car has been owned by an elderly gentleman who's kids bought him a brand new Lexus for his next and last car. This Elantra comes with all the must haves, Automatic, power windows, locks mirrors, heated front seats and more. It also comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

