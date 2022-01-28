$8,800+ tax & licensing
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2013 Hyundai Genesis
2013 Hyundai Genesis
Premium
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
199,848KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8182404
- Stock #: pdc019
- VIN: kmhgc4dd5du213730
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour b
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # pdc019
- Mileage 199,848 KM
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, cold a/c, climate control, push start/smart key entry, memory/heated/p-seats, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power. Executive driven. Like new cond. all around. MUST SEE. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty included, $1000 p/claim
Also avail. 2017 Kia Optima LX, 172k $9990
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
