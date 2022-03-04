Menu
2013 Hyundai Genesis

160,165 KM

Details Description Features

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Premium

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

160,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8472717
  • Stock #: pdc007
  • VIN: KMHGC4DD2DU209955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded,  climate control, push start/smart key entry, memory/heated/p-seats, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power.   CERTIFIED.  3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. for $299.      

Also avail.   2013 VW  CC Sportline 2.0T, w/Backup Cam, 213k $8990  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
