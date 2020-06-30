Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

149,638 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Emission Tests - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5350199
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA0DG022121

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,638KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,638 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this beautiful Hyundai Santa Fe! All wheel drive SUV!! 5 passenger seating! Panoramic power sunroof!! Leather seating! Power windows, power seats, satellite radio, navigation system!! Michelin tires!!! Heated seats!!! Steering wheel controls, Bluetooth! Come in for a test drive. Excellent condition inside and out!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Emission Tests - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

