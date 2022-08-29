Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

143,543 KM

Details Description Features

$10,987

+ tax & licensing
$10,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

GLS No Accident-Certified and Fully serviced 2013 Sonata

GLS No Accident-Certified and Fully serviced 2013 Sonata

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$10,987

+ taxes & licensing

143,543KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9050107
  • Stock #: DH656928
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC3DH656928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,543 KM

Vehicle Description

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

