2013 Hyundai Sonata

$10,987 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 5 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9050107

9050107 Stock #: DH656928

DH656928 VIN: 5NPEB4AC3DH656928

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,543 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.