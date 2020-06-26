2013 Hyundai Tucson

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Pano-roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, h/seats, all power. NO ACCIDENTS. NONSMOKER, NO PETS. Top mechanical cond. Michelin tires, new brakes. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2012 Nissan Murano S w/Backup cam, 137k $8500
2014 VW Tiguan Highline, Leather/Pano-Roof $8990
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1