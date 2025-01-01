$2,800+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
416-255-4420
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
233,539KM
As Is Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD8DU163238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 233,539 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Quality Motors
416-255-4420
2013 Hyundai Veloster