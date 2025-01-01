Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Veloster

233,539 KM

Details

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Watch This Vehicle
13077781

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

  1. 1760628800
  2. 1760628800
  3. 1760628800
  4. 1760628800
  5. 1760628801
  6. 1760628801
  7. 1760628801
  8. 1760628801
  9. 1760628801
  10. 1760628800
  11. 1760628800
  12. 1760628800
  13. 1760628800
  14. 1760628801
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
233,539KM
As Is Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD8DU163238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 233,539 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Motors

Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport 117,754 KM $16,800 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Hyundai Veloster 233,539 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 328i Sedan 328i xDrive for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 BMW 328i Sedan 328i xDrive 201,594 KM $5,950 + tax & lic

Email Quality Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

416-255-4420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2013 Hyundai Veloster