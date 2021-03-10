2013 Infiniti JX35

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Top of the line, every fact option, Dual Roof, Dual DVD, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, heated, memory p/seats, heated steering/rear seats, power gate & more. No accidents, zero rust, looks & runs amazing. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 125k $12990
