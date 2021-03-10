2013 Kia Forte Koup

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Fully loaded, a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, keyless, alloys, tinted. Looks & runs excellent. Nonsmoker, no rust. CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE. 3 year p/train warr. avail. for $199
Also avail. 2013 Kia Rio LX Hatchback, 118k $4990
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1