FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Fully loaded, Pano-Roof, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, power/heated seats & lots more. Looks & runs excellent. Serviced & ready 2 go. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty is avail. for $399      

Also avail. 2014 Chevi Cruze LT w/RS Pkg, Leather/Moon/Cam, 174k $6990

2013 Kia Optima

195,090 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX Luxury

2013 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX Luxury

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

195,090KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAGN4A74D5358114

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 195,090 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Fully loaded, Pano-Roof, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, power/heated seats & lots more. Looks & runs excellent. Serviced & ready 2 go. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty is avail. for $399      

Also avail. 2014 Chevi Cruze LT w/RS Pkg, Leather/Moon/Cam, 174k $6990   

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 Kia Optima