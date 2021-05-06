Menu
2013 Kia Rio

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

LX+ ECO5dr HB Auto

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7055189
  • Stock #: pdc042
  • VIN: KNADM5A3XD6770007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3 year/36000km p/train warr. $1000 p/claim included 

Loaded, cold a/c, Remote start, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, fogs, all power, keyless. Zero rust. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail. 2016 Chevi  Sonic LT w/Backup Cam, 169k $5500

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer

