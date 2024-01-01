2013 Land Rover LR2

Menu
<p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Parking distance control, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, fogs, push start/smart keyless entry, heated/p/seats  & more. Drives excellent.  Great body, super clean int.  CERTIFIED. Warranty avail.                     </p><p>Over 20 SUVs avail. </p>

264,455 KM

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

264,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SALFP2BG7DH330841

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,455 KM

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Parking distance control, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, fogs, push start/smart keyless entry, heated/p/seats  & more. Drives excellent.  Great body, super clean int.  CERTIFIED. Warranty avail.                     

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

