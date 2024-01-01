Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, cruise, push start/keyless entry. Looks & drives perfect. $2800 service just done. (new transfer case, new turbo,  pads/rotors all around). CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2010 Nissan Murano S AWD, 217k $4990    ///    2008 ML-350 4Matic, 224k $7800     </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2013 Land Rover LR2

242,859 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Land Rover LR2

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Land Rover LR2

AWD 4dr

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1722527685
  2. 1722527685
  3. 1722527683
  4. 1722527685
  5. 1722527686
  6. 1722527685
  7. 1722527685
  8. 1722527684
  9. 1722527683
  10. 1722527685
  11. 1722527688
  12. 1722527687
  13. 1722527685
  14. 1722527685
  15. 1722527685
  16. 1722527689
  17. 1722527685
  18. 1722527685
  19. 1722527685
  20. 1722527685
  21. 1722527683
  22. 1722527683
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
242,859KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALFJ2BG7DH369208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,859 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, cruise, push start/keyless entry. Looks & drives perfect. $2800 service just done. (new transfer case, new turbo,  pads/rotors all around). CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2010 Nissan Murano S AWD, 217k $4990    ///    2008 ML-350 4Matic, 224k $7800     

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170" EXT 173,038 KM $34,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter RWD 3500 V6 170
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter RWD 3500 V6 170" EXT 193,037 KM $30,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 156,600 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2013 Land Rover LR2