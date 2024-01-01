$7,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover LR2
AWD 4dr HSE Navi/Backup Cam
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,762 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering, heated/p/seats, cruise, push start/keyless entry. Top mechanical cond. $1000 safety service included (new tires & brakes). CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2011 BMW X5, only 157k $9500 /// 2016 Ford Escape SE Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990
Over 20 SUVs in stock
