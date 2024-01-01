Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%    </p><p>Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering, heated/p/seats, cruise, push start/keyless entry. Top mechanical cond. $1000 safety service included (new tires & brakes). CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2011 BMW X5, only 157k $9500     ///     2016 Ford Escape SE Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990      </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

196,762 KM

Details Description Features

2013 Land Rover LR2

AWD 4dr HSE Navi/Backup Cam

11940219

2013 Land Rover LR2

AWD 4dr HSE Navi/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
196,762KM
Excellent Condition
VIN salfr2bg2dh360879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,762 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%    

Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering, heated/p/seats, cruise, push start/keyless entry. Top mechanical cond. $1000 safety service included (new tires & brakes). CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2011 BMW X5, only 157k $9500     ///     2016 Ford Escape SE Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990      

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

