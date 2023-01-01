2013 Lincoln MKT

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 5 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10458651

10458651 Stock #: pdc007

pdc007 VIN: 2LMHJ5AT5DBL52793

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 173,545 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Anti-Theft System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Active suspension Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.