$12,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2013 Lincoln MKT
4DR WGN AWD ECOBOOST winter tires/rims
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10458651
- Stock #: pdc007
- VIN: 2LMHJ5AT5DBL52793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 173,545 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
Fully loaded, cold a/c with digital touch screen Navi, Backup Cam, Pano Dual-Roof, rear air/heat, Parking distance control, power fold rear seats & gate, remote start & more... ZERO RUST, nonsmoker, no pets. 2 sets of rims/tires. MUST SEE. $1000 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2012 BMW X5 7 pass. w/DVD 181k $11500
Over 20 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.