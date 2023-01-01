Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fully loaded,  Lane Departure System, Collision Avoidance, Self park, digital touch screen Navi, Backup Cam, Pano Dual-Roof, rear air/heat, Parking distance control, power fold rear seats & gate, remote start & lots more... ZERO RUST, nonsmoker, no pets. 2 sets of rims/tires. MUST SEE. $1000 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    </p><p> Also avail. 2012 BMW X5 7 pass. w/DVD 181k $10990    ///    2016 Journey R/T, 7 pass. 145k $12990    ///    2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 203k $11800    ///     2014 Infiniti QX60 Premium, 171k $13500                 </p><p>Over 20 SUVs avail. </p>

2013 Lincoln MKT

173,545 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Lincoln MKT

4DR WGN AWD ECOBOOST

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lincoln MKT

4DR WGN AWD ECOBOOST

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1702913573
  2. 1702913573
  3. 1702913573
  4. 1702913573
  5. 1702913573
  6. 1702913573
  7. 1702913573
  8. 1702913572
  9. 1702913572
  10. 1702913572
  11. 1702913572
  12. 1702913572
  13. 1702913573
  14. 1702913572
  15. 1702913573
  16. 1702913573
  17. 1702913572
  18. 1702913571
  19. 1702913572
  20. 1702913573
  21. 1702913572
  22. 1702913572
  23. 1702913573
  24. 1702913572
  25. 1702913572
  26. 1702913572
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
173,545KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMHJ5AT5DBL52795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 173,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded,  Lane Departure System, Collision Avoidance, Self park, digital touch screen Navi, Backup Cam, Pano Dual-Roof, rear air/heat, Parking distance control, power fold rear seats & gate, remote start & lot's more... ZERO RUST, nonsmoker, no pets. 2 sets of rims/tires. MUST SEE. $1000 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    

 Also avail. 2012 BMW X5 7 pass. w/DVD 181k $10990    ///    2016 Journey R/T, 7 pass. 145k $12990    ///    2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 203k $11800    ///     2014 Infiniti QX60 Premium, 171k $13500                 

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2013 Lincoln MKT 4DR WGN AWD ECOBOOST for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Lincoln MKT 4DR WGN AWD ECOBOOST 173,545 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 BMW X5 AWD 4dr 35i 7 Pass. w/DVD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 BMW X5 AWD 4dr 35i 7 Pass. w/DVD 181,174 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Camry XSE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Toyota Camry XSE 91,760 KM $20,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2013 Lincoln MKT