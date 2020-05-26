2013 Mazda MAZDA6

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
3 years, 36000km p/train war. included ($1000 p/claim). No accidents. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, 18 inch wheels, all power, Remote start. Just serviced & ready to go. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED..
Also avail. 2011 Saab 9-3 Turbo, 6 spd. 134k, $6990
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1