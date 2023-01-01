Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

144,455 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1685749098
  2. 1685749098
  3. 1685749098
  4. 1685749098
  5. 1685749098
  6. 1685749098
  7. 1685749098
  8. 1685749098
  9. 1685749098
  10. 1685749098
  11. 1685749097
  12. 1685749097
  13. 1685749097
  14. 1685749097
  15. 1685749098
  16. 1685749097
  17. 1685749098
  18. 1685749097
  19. 1685749098
  20. 1685749098
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10023651
  • Stock #: pdc036
  • VIN: 4jgda2eb2da211087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,455 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%   

 LOW KM !!!   Very rear, this vehicle is equipped with front seat massage (driver & passenger.)  Fully loaded, Navi, Accident warning, Lane departure Assist, Blind spot assist, Backup Cam/Sensors, Pano-Roof  all options, ski rack $800, 2 key/fobs, 2 sets of rims/tires Pirelli all season & winters. CERTIFIED.  

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2013 Land Rover Rang...
 155,215 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz M...
 144,455 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD CR...
 136,710 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory