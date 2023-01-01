$19,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10023651
- Stock #: pdc036
- VIN: 4jgda2eb2da211087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,455 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9%
LOW KM !!! Very rear, this vehicle is equipped with front seat massage (driver & passenger.) Fully loaded, Navi, Accident warning, Lane departure Assist, Blind spot assist, Backup Cam/Sensors, Pano-Roof all options, ski rack $800, 2 key/fobs, 2 sets of rims/tires Pirelli all season & winters. CERTIFIED.
Over 20 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
