2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

262,000 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

EXT2500 170"

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

EXT2500 170"

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

262,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7655890
  • Stock #: pdc004
  • VIN: wd3be8cc0d5786173

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 262,000 KM

Power windows, cold a/c, Backup Cam. Great truck, minor surface rust.  Well maintained, perfect  working order. Recently done a/c compressor, all belts, brakes.  Needs nothing.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

