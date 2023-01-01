$14,987+ tax & licensing
2013 MINI Cooper
Baker Street Manual Pano-Certified
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
66,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10033974
- Stock #: DT374351
- VIN: WMWSU3C51DT374351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Baker Street Edition
Panoramic Sunroof
Split Leather Seat - Cross Weave
Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel
LED lighting package
Bluetooth Telematics
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8