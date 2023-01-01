Menu
2013 MINI Cooper

66,250 KM

Details Description Features

$14,987

+ tax & licensing
$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

Baker Street Manual Pano-Certified

2013 MINI Cooper

Baker Street Manual Pano-Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

66,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10033974
  Stock #: DT374351
  VIN: WMWSU3C51DT374351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # DT374351
  • Mileage 66,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - One Owner Accident Free
Baker Street Edition
Panoramic Sunroof
Split Leather Seat - Cross Weave
Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel
LED lighting package
Bluetooth Telematics
All servicing items up to date.

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

