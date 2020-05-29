2013 MINI Cooper

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
FREE WINTER TIRES/// FREE 3 YEAR, 36000KM P/TRAIN WAR.
Fully loaded, a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, no accidents, non-smoker. Looks & runs excellent. REDUCED PRICE includes Certification.
Also avail. 2011 Mini Countryman, 154k $6600
2014 Fiat 500 Sport, auto, 93k $5990
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1