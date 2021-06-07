Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

97,084 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV Certified - Super Clean - Claim Free

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV Certified - Super Clean - Claim Free

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,084KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7267484
  • Stock #: DN509913
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP3DN509913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptionally Clean - CarFax Verified Claim Free

- Sunroof

- Bluetooth

- Rear Back-Up Camera

- Heated - Power Seats

- Alloy Wheels 

- Proximity Key 


Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards 

- All servicing items current 

- 160 point inspection 

- Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms 



UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family 

OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 

Member of the UCDA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

