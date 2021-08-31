Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Altima

133,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lang Motorcar

416-234-6868

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV WELL MAINTAINED NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV WELL MAINTAINED NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

416-234-6868

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

133,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7868787
  • VIN: 1n4al3ap9dn498187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS ... 4 CYL AUTO WELL EQUIPPED SV MODEL, POWER MOONROOF , HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS AND MORE BLACK ON BLACK, WELL MAINTAINED NO ACCIDENTS NON SMOKER $10900 CERTIFIED PLUS HST NO ADDITIONAL FEES

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lang Motorcar

2017 Mercedes-Benz B...
 32,550 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 207,000 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix R...
 148,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lang Motorcar

Lang Motorcar

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

Call Dealer

416-234-XXXX

(click to show)

416-234-6868

Alternate Numbers
1-888-823-4572
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory