2013 Nissan Juke

128,837 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2013 Nissan Juke

2013 Nissan Juke

4 Dr Auto SV AWD SUV

2013 Nissan Juke

4 Dr Auto SV AWD SUV

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

128,837KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9134278
  • Stock #: 100821
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV1DT218656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,837 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Juke SV 4 Dr Auto SUV AWD Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Navigaction Backup Camra Bluetooth Certified

            Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

