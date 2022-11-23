Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Juke

167,930 KM

Details Description Features

$9,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Juke

2013 Nissan Juke

SL AWD Sunroof-Certified and Serviced

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Juke

SL AWD Sunroof-Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 9412522
  2. 9412522
  3. 9412522
  4. 9412522
  5. 9412522
  6. 9412522
  7. 9412522
  8. 9412522
  9. 9412522
  10. 9412522
  11. 9412522
  12. 9412522
  13. 9412522
  14. 9412522
  15. 9412522
  16. 9412522
Contact Seller

$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

167,930KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9412522
  • Stock #: PFP-228
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV7DT208925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-228
  • Mileage 167,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - CarFax Verified 

SV AWD - Black/Red Split Alacantra Interior 
- Sunroof
- BlueTooth 
- Alloy Wheels 
- Heated Seats 
- Climate Control 
- Multi Function Steering Wheel 

New Front and Rear Brakes 

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2013 Nissan Juke SL ...
 167,930 KM
$9,987 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 159,210 KM
$12,987 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 130,850 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory