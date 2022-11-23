$9,987+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2013 Nissan Juke
SL AWD Sunroof-Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$9,987
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9412522
- Stock #: PFP-228
- VIN: JN8AF5MV7DT208925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-228
- Mileage 167,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - CarFax Verified
SV AWD - Black/Red Split Alacantra Interior
- Sunroof
- BlueTooth
- Alloy Wheels
- Heated Seats
- Climate Control
- Multi Function Steering Wheel
New Front and Rear Brakes
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.