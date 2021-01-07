2013 Nissan Quest

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW !! Check out this absolutely stunning Nissan Quest LE that just arrived at Bespoke Auto Gallery in Immaculate condition. These van's are so hard to find in the first place never mind finding one in this condition. Loaded with every luxury feature one could want in a family mover including DUAL opening sunroofs; only vehicle on the market that does that. This beauty is a 1 Owner local Ontario van that's been well cared for by the previous owner and is accidents free. Looks and drives as it did when new and is sure to provide years of family trips ahead. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000 km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as this is sure to be gone quick. see all our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com
come visit us at our new location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9