$9,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2013 Nissan Quest
LE
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8482920
- Stock #: pdc009
- VIN: JN8AE2KP6D9066716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # pdc009
- Mileage 251,815 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE !!! MUST SEE & DRIVE !!!
Navi, Backup Cam, Dual Roof, DVD, P-Sliding doors, p/rear gate, Bluetoort, Axillary, USB, rear air/heat, Blind spot assist, Heated/p/memory seats, tow pkg & more... NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. Winter rims/tires. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW 97k $15990
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.