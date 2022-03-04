Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Quest

251,815 KM

Details Description Features

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Quest

2013 Nissan Quest

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Quest

LE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

251,815KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8482920
  • Stock #: pdc009
  • VIN: JN8AE2KP6D9066716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # pdc009
  • Mileage 251,815 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE !!!   MUST SEE & DRIVE !!!   

Navi, Backup Cam, Dual Roof, DVD, P-Sliding doors, p/rear gate, Bluetoort, Axillary, USB, rear air/heat, Blind spot assist, Heated/p/memory seats, tow pkg & more... NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. Winter rims/tires. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW 97k $15990  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 214,155 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 200,555 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 160,165 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Inventory