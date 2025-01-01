Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 wheel drive.2.5 litre engine. Leather seats, sunroof, heated mirrors, power seats, certified with a one year powertrain warranty or 20,000kms.</p>

2013 Nissan Rogue

171,043 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle
12281940

2013 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

  1. 1741982860
  2. 1741982860
  3. 1741982860
  4. 1741982860
  5. 1741982860
  6. 1741982860
  7. 1741982860
  8. 1741982860
  9. 1741982860
  10. 1741982860
  11. 1741982860
  12. 1741982860
  13. 1741982860
  14. 1741982860
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,043KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MVXDW148262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,043 KM

Vehicle Description

4 wheel drive.2.5 litre engine. Leather seats, sunroof, heated mirrors, power seats, certified with a one year powertrain warranty or 20,000kms.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malfara's Automotive

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 138 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 225,503 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Toyota Sienna SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Toyota Sienna SE 162,282 KM $18,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Malfara's Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

416-255-5200

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 416-930-1254
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Rogue