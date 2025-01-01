$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Nissan Rogue
SL
2013 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,043KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MVXDW148262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,043 KM
Vehicle Description
4 wheel drive.2.5 litre engine. Leather seats, sunroof, heated mirrors, power seats, certified with a one year powertrain warranty or 20,000kms.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malfara's Automotive
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 138 KM SOLD
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 225,503 KM SOLD
2014 Toyota Sienna SE 162,282 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malfara's Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-255-XXXX(click to show)
416-255-5200
Alternate NumbersCell: 416-930-1254
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Malfara's Automotive
Office :416-255-5200
2013 Nissan Rogue