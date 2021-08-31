2013 Nissan Sentra

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
NO ACCIDENTS. Super economical & reliable 6 spd. Loaded, cold a/c, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Kia Optima LX, 163k $5800 /// 2015 Kia Forte LX, 122k $6500
