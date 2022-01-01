Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

136,675 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

136,675KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8095111
  • Stock #: pdc033
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7DL768959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,675 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, cruise, all power, keyless. Nonsmoker, no rust. Top mechanical cond. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail. 2014 Dodge Dart Limited Navi/Backup Cam, 133k $7990  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

