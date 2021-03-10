Menu
2013 Subaru Forester

157,000 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

X Convenience FREE winter TIRES/RIMS

X Convenience FREE winter TIRES/RIMS

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6729116
  • Stock #: pdc002
  • VIN: JF2SHCDC6DH429129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

 Fully loaded, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated seats. No accidents. Runs great. $700 service just done. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.  FIRM PRICE.

Also avail.  2011 Subaru Forester X, 160k $6600    ////    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 179k  $8990

Over 10 SUVs avail.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

