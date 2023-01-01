Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

118,325 KM

$14,987

$14,987

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2013 Subaru Impreza

2013 Subaru Impreza

Limited Navi-SR-Certified and Serviced

2013 Subaru Impreza

Limited Navi-SR-Certified and Serviced

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

118,325KM
Used
  • Stock #: DH032566
  • VIN: JF1GJAK6XDH032566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - Fully Loaded

Limited Package
- Navigation
- Sunroof
- Leather
- BlueTooth Telematics
- Heated Seats
- Rear Back-up Camera
- Limited Alloy Wheels
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Luxury Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

