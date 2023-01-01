2013 Subaru Impreza ...

$14,987 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 8 , 3 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10060983

10060983 Stock #: DH032566

DH032566 VIN: JF1GJAK6XDH032566

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # DH032566

Mileage 118,325 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Luxury Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.