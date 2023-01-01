$14,987+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Impreza
Limited Navi-SR-Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
118,325KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10060983
- Stock #: DH032566
- VIN: JF1GJAK6XDH032566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited Package
- Navigation
- Sunroof
- Leather
- BlueTooth Telematics
- Heated Seats
- Rear Back-up Camera
- Limited Alloy Wheels
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Luxury Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8