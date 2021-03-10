Menu
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2.0i w/Touring Pkg 5dr Man

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified
Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6786167
  • Stock #: pdc049
  • VIN: jf2gpacc8d1843242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, all power. Dealer maintained, top mechanical cond. Winter set with new Bridgestone tires/rims. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail. 2013 Subaru Forester X Convenience, 157k $8990 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

