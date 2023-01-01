Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

208,255 KM

Details Description Features

$9,987

+ tax & licensing
Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

208,255KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10510908
  • Stock #: DC059014
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE1DC059014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Certified and Serviced
Bluetooth - Heated Seats - Auto - Power Group - A/C
CarFax verified accident free - Had a claim for hail damage (shown in the pictures)
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

