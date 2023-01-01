$9,987+ tax & licensing
$9,987
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
208,255KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10510908
- Stock #: DC059014
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE1DC059014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth - Heated Seats - Auto - Power Group - A/C
CarFax verified accident free - Had a claim for hail damage (shown in the pictures)
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8