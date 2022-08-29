Menu
2013 Toyota Matrix

125,299 KM

Details Description

$14,987

+ tax & licensing
$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2013 Toyota Matrix

2013 Toyota Matrix

Apple Car Play - Certified

2013 Toyota Matrix

Apple Car Play - Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

125,299KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9064318
  Stock #: DC025025
  VIN: 2T1KU4EE1DC025025

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # DC025025
  Mileage 125,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean! 

Toyota Multi Media - Apple Car Play - Rear Camera 

Leather seat covers 

17" Alloys 

All servicing items up to date.

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

