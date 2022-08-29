2013 Toyota Matrix

$14,987 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 2 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9064318

9064318 Stock #: DC025025

DC025025 VIN: 2T1KU4EE1DC025025

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # DC025025

Mileage 125,299 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.