Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota RAV4

169,510 KM

Details Description Features

$15,891

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,891

+ taxes & licensing

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

416-822-9049

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049

  1. 1686354358
  2. 1686354358
  3. 1686354358
  4. 1686354358
  5. 1686354358
  6. 1686354358
  7. 1686354358
  8. 1686354358
  9. 1686354358
  10. 1686354358
  11. 1686354358
  12. 1686354358
  13. 1686354358
  14. 1686354358
  15. 1686354358
  16. 1686354358
  17. 1686354358
  18. 1686354358
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,891

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
169,510KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10049160
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV2DW032089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,510 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident Found In The Carfax
Michelin Tires, Tinted Windows, FWD for better fuel economy, comes With great Winter Tires for your safety. Vehicle is ready for test drive. Call and I'll get you on the books for an appointment. 
Vehicle is off-site. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

2013 Toyota RAV4 LE
 169,510 KM
$15,891 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Prius Base
 216,795 KM
$11,941 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Prius 5
 125,268 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-9049

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory