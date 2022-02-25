Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota RAV4

102,687 KM

Details Description

$16,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE Accident Free - Serviced and Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE Accident Free - Serviced and Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 8342904
  2. 8342904
  3. 8342904
  4. 8342904
  5. 8342904
  6. 8342904
  7. 8342904
  8. 8342904
  9. 8342904
  10. 8342904
  11. 8342904
  12. 8342904
  13. 8342904
  14. 8342904
Contact Seller

$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

102,687KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8342904
  • Stock #: DW050566
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV1DW050566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DW050566
  • Mileage 102,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - CarFax Verified 

Bluetooth - Reverse Camera - Multi Function Steering Wheel 

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

- All servicing items current

- 160 point inspection

- Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family

- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310

- Member of the UCDA

- CarFax Verified Member 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2014 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 186,891 KM
$23,987 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 49,541 KM
$17,987 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 Lari...
 184,350 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory