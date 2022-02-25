$16,987+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
LE Accident Free - Serviced and Certified
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
102,687KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8342904
- Stock #: DW050566
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV1DW050566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - CarFax Verified
Bluetooth - Reverse Camera - Multi Function Steering Wheel
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
