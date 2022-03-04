Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

133,386 KM

Details Description Features

$13,987

+ tax & licensing
UR Ride

647-792-1225

Comfortline TDI Diesel-Sunroof-Certified

Comfortline TDI Diesel-Sunroof-Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

133,386KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8531066
  • Stock #: DM316459
  • VIN: 3VWDL7AJ4DM316459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DM316459
  • Mileage 133,386 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax Verified - Claim Free

TDI Diesel - Comfortline 

Automatic - Tiptronic 

Sunroof - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels 


Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

