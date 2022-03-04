$13,987+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline TDI Diesel-Sunroof-Certified
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
133,386KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8531066
- Stock #: DM316459
- VIN: 3VWDL7AJ4DM316459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,386 KM
Vehicle Description
CarFax Verified - Claim Free
TDI Diesel - Comfortline
Automatic - Tiptronic
Sunroof - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8