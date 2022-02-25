$8,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC
Sportline
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
214,145KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8354052
- Stock #: pdc027
- VIN: WVWBN7AN1DE500867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 214,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, alloys, all power, keyless. Top mechanical cond. Runs amazing. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. for $299
Also avail. 2012 Infinity G37 Sport, 244k $7990
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection


