$8,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC
Sportline
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8476563
- Stock #: pdc027
- VIN: WVWBN7AN1DE500868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,155 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, 6 CD changer, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/mirrors, alloys, all power, keyless. Top mechanical cond. Runs amazing. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. for $299
Also avail. 2013 Hyundai Genesis Premium 200k $8500 /// 2012 Infinity G37x Sport, 244k $7990
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.