LOW KM !!!  Loaded, cold a/c, Panoramic-roof, Front & rear parking sensors, BSAssist, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated/memory seats, p/gate, 2 key/fobs. Clean inside/out. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

20 SUVs in stock

2013 Volvo XC60

157,086 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Volvo XC60

T5 3.2L

12484711

2013 Volvo XC60

T5 3.2L

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,086KM
Excellent Condition
VIN yv4952dz2d2412375

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc043
  • Mileage 157,086 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM  7.9%  

LOW KM !!!  Loaded, cold a/c, Panoramic-roof, Front & rear parking sensors, BSAssist, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated/memory seats, p/gate, 2 key/fobs. Clean inside/out. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

20 SUVs in stock 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 Volvo XC60