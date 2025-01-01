$12,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Volvo XC60
T5 3.2L
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,086KM
Excellent Condition
VIN yv4952dz2d2412375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # pdc043
- Mileage 157,086 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9%
LOW KM !!! Loaded, cold a/c, Panoramic-roof, Front & rear parking sensors, BSAssist, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated/memory seats, p/gate, 2 key/fobs. Clean inside/out. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
