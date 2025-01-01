Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM  7.9%  </p><p>LOW KM !!!  Loaded, cold a/c, Panoramic-roof, Front & rear parking sensors, BSAssist, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated/memory seats, p/gate, 2 key/fobs. Clean inside/out. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Audi Q5 Progressive 179k $11500     </p><p>20 SUVs in stock </p>

2013 Volvo XC60

157,086 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volvo XC60

3.2 Premier

Watch This Vehicle
12630006

2013 Volvo XC60

3.2 Premier

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1749646312
  2. 1749646313
  3. 1749646314
  4. 1749646313
  5. 1749646315
  6. 1749646312
  7. 1749646313
  8. 1749646315
  9. 1749646317
  10. 1749646314
  11. 1749646314
  12. 1749646314
  13. 1749646314
  14. 1749646316
  15. 1749646317
  16. 1749646313
  17. 1749646316
  18. 1749646314
  19. 1749646315
  20. 1749646317
  21. 1749646317
  22. 1749646315
  23. 1749646315
  24. 1749646315
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,086KM
Excellent Condition
VIN yv4952dz2d2412376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,086 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM  7.9%  

LOW KM !!!  Loaded, cold a/c, Panoramic-roof, Front & rear parking sensors, BSAssist, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated/memory seats, p/gate, 2 key/fobs. Clean inside/out. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2015 Audi Q5 Progressive 179k $11500     

20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 181,282 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i 138,550 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 171,624 KM $8,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 Volvo XC60