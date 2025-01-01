$7,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 Audi A6
4dr Sdn quattro 3.0T Progressiv
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 256,495 KM
Vehicle Description
2 year/24000km, warranty is avail. for $299. Supercharged, 310 HP. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, Blind spot assist, P-Moon, every option in working order, no lights on dash, looks & drives excellent. $1500 service included. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Nissan Maxima SV, 196k $6990 /// 2012 Audi A4 Quattro Wagon, 229k $5800
Vehicle Features
