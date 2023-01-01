Menu
Our Flying Spur is a full-size ultra-luxury sedan, with a turbocharged W12 engine and modern luxury tech! Optioned in white over a tan diamond-stitched leather interior, on 21 two-piece wheels. Equipped with all-wheel drive, adjustable air suspension, and extensive luxury features including heated/cooled/massaging seats, wood interior veneer,rear control touch-screen remote, adaptive cruise control,power rear sunshades, and so much more!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access.

2014 Bentley FLYING SPUR

47,588 KM

| Mulliner | W12 | Executive rear seats

| Mulliner | W12 | Executive rear seats

VIN SCBEC9ZA6EC093810

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,588 KM

Our Flying Spur is a full-size ultra-luxury sedan, with a turbocharged W12 engine and modern luxury tech! Optioned in white over a tan diamond-stitched leather interior, on 21 two-piece wheels. Equipped with all-wheel drive, adjustable air suspension, and extensive luxury features including heated/cooled/massaging seats, wood interior veneer,rear control touch-screen remote, adaptive cruise control,power rear sunshades, and so much more!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

